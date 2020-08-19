Napa County's wildfires continue to spread; 1,900 remain without power

A total of six wildfires attributable to Monday morning lightning strikes were burning in Napa County on Wednesday morning, charring 44,700 acres, Cal Fire reported at 6:40 a.m.
An additional 13,200 acres burned overnight, creating a hellish red glow over the Napa Valley's eastern ridge. So far 8% of Napa County has burned, essentially in the dry brush lands that surround pockets of homes. None of the fires are under control, Cal Fire said.
Napa County issued a Nixle alert shortly before 1 a.m. Wednesday, saying that the Hennessey Fire was continuing to move toward Atlas Peak, Soda Canyon, Silverado Highlands and Silverado areas.
As the winds died down overnight, the advance of the fire seemed to slow as well, with less dramatic plumes of smoke visible from the valley floor at dawn.
Pacific Gas & Electric said power has been restored to all but 1,900 of the 24,000 Napa County customers who lost electricity at 5:17 p.m. Tuesday due to the fire.
Crews worked to restore power to everyone who could be restored by 7:30 p.m., said Deanna Contreras, a PG&E spokesperson. Service to 1,900 customers will remain proactively turned off at the request of firefighters, she said.
The fire around Atlas Peak can be viewed from PG&E's camera at https://bit.ly/2Q5cuXt
Cal Fire and the Napa County Sheriff's Office have evacuated hundreds of rural homes, including many neighborhoods that were burned in the 2017 wildfiress.
As of Wednesday morning, the Hennessey Fire that started near Lake Hennessey had burned 12,500 acres, 2,500 more than Tuesday evening, with one structure and two outbuildings listed as destroyed.
The Gamble Fire near Berryessa Knoxville Road had burned 13,000 acres, 3,000 more than the night before. The Green Fire near Putah Creek Bridge was at 8,000 acres, the Spanish Fire near Spanish Valley was at 4,000 acres, the Markley Fire near Monticello Dam at 5,000 acres and the Morgan Fire at 2,200 acres.
All were listed as 0% containment. There were no listings for possible structure losses from these fires, except for the Hennessey Fire.
Cal Fire's morning report said 60 structures have been destroyed, but did not break down which were in Sonoma County and which were in Napa County.
Napa County set up a shelter at the CrossWalk Community Church in Napa for people evacuated due to the fire danger.
