Napa County's wildfires continue to spread; 1,900 remain without power

Cal Fire and the Napa County Sheriff's Office have evacuated hundreds of rural homes, including many neighborhoods that were burned in the 2017 wildfiress.

As of Wednesday morning, the Hennessey Fire that started near Lake Hennessey had burned 12,500 acres, 2,500 more than Tuesday evening, with one structure and two outbuildings listed as destroyed.

The Gamble Fire near Berryessa Knoxville Road had burned 13,000 acres, 3,000 more than the night before. The Green Fire near Putah Creek Bridge was at 8,000 acres, the Spanish Fire near Spanish Valley was at 4,000 acres, the Markley Fire near Monticello Dam at 5,000 acres and the Morgan Fire at 2,200 acres.

All were listed as 0% containment. There were no listings for possible structure losses from these fires, except for the Hennessey Fire.

Cal Fire's morning report said 60 structures have been destroyed, but did not break down which were in Sonoma County and which were in Napa County.

Napa County set up a shelter at the CrossWalk Community Church in Napa for people evacuated due to the fire danger.

We will work to restore power as soon as it’s safe to enter the area to assess our equipment. The fire can be viewed from PG&E’s Atlas Peak camera. and Atlas Peak.