Napa fire victims urged to sign up for debris removal

SACRAMENTO — Survivors whose homes were damaged in the 2020 California wildfires now have until Jan. 15 to sign up for the state consolidated debris removal program. The program is also available to property owners with fire-damaged trees in danger of falling on public roads and other infrastructure.

The state’s consolidated debris removal plan consists of two phases: Phase One, which is the removal of hazardous household materials, and Phase Two, which removes the contaminated debris.

Before the debris removal can start, property owners must submit a Right-of-Entry (ROE) form, granting cleanup crews access to their property.

“Wildfire debris often contains hazardous waste, making it a threat to public safety and the environment,” Deputy Director of Recovery Ryan Buras said. “California’s consolidated debris removal program safely removes debris with no out-of-pocket costs to homeowners, regardless of insurance coverage.”

State-managed cleanup now underway on properties with ROE submissions.