Napa fire victims urged to sign up for debris removal

SACRAMENTO — Survivors whose homes were damaged in the 2020 California wildfires now have until Jan. 15 to sign up for the state consolidated debris removal program. The program is also available to property owners with fire-damaged trees in danger of falling on public roads and other infrastructure.
The state’s consolidated debris removal plan consists of two phases: Phase One, which is the removal of hazardous household materials, and Phase Two, which removes the contaminated debris.
Before the debris removal can start, property owners must submit a Right-of-Entry (ROE) form, granting cleanup crews access to their property.
“Wildfire debris often contains hazardous waste, making it a threat to public safety and the environment,” Deputy Director of Recovery Ryan Buras said. “California’s consolidated debris removal program safely removes debris with no out-of-pocket costs to homeowners, regardless of insurance coverage.”
State-managed cleanup now underway on properties with ROE submissions.
“We are imploring property owners to file their paperwork as soon as possible, well before the Jan. 15 state deadline," said David Morrison, the county's director of Building, Planning and Environmental Services. "Otherwise, they may be subject to court action and abatement of the debris.” “We’ll be reviewing the list of property owners on Dec. 30 to make that determination. We know how busy this time of year is for people but I can’t overstate how important it is for property owners sign up. Our staff is available to help residents through the process if they have questions or need clarification on anything.”
To make an appointment for assistance: Environmental@countyofnapa.org or call 707-253-4417.
The State of California has begun mobilizing contractors, arborists, and licensed timber operators in 24 counties to remove residential wildfire debris after more than 8,000 climate-induced wildfires burned 5,700 homes in recent months.
Additional resources are available at wildfirerecovery.caloes.ca.gov.
