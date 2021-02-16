Napa Fire Wise, PG&E offer virtual Town Hall Feb. 17

Join PGE for an interactive, regionally-focused safety town hall as they discuss their plans for reducing wildfire risks with residents of Napa and Lake Counties from 12 - 1:30 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 17.

During this town hall, you will have a chance to ask questions and share feedback with the PG&E team.

Representatives will discuss wildfire prevention plans; an overview of 2020 Public Safety Power Shutoffs; and local vegetation management efforts.

To access the Safety Town Hall or view recordings of past wildfire safety webinars, visit pge.com/firesafetywebinars , or call (866) 501-6088 toll-free, Conference ID: 5650398.

