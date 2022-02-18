 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Napa Firewise presents Grazing for Fuel Reduction Workshop in Calistoga March 9

chipping program

A chipping crew works on a Napa Communities Firewise Foundation site in 2013. 

 Register file photo

The Napa Resource Conservation District, USDA-National Resources Conservation Service, and UC Cooperative Extension are pleased to offer an education opportunity for land managers interested in learning about grazing as a fire hazard management tool.

This will be an in-person workshop at the Calistoga Community Center on Wednesday, March 9. From 9 a.m. to noon, the workshop will consist of presentations in the classroom, while the afternoon, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. will involve a field visit to a local property that is grazing livestock. This workshop will focus on:

  • The basics of prescribed grazing and incorporating livestock in the forest and on rangeland
  • How prescribed grazing can be used as a management tool to reduce wildfire fuel load
  • Options for how to incorporate livestock for fuel reduction on your property

Registration is $30 and will be limited to 30 participants. The Calistoga Community Center is located at 1303 Washington St. Register at naparcd.org/event/grazing-for-fuels-reduction-workshop-march-9/ or call 707-690-3114.

