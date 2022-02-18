Napa Firewise presents Grazing for Fuel Reduction Workshop in Calistoga March 9

The Napa Resource Conservation District, USDA-National Resources Conservation Service, and UC Cooperative Extension are pleased to offer an education opportunity for land managers interested in learning about grazing as a fire hazard management tool.

This will be an in-person workshop at the Calistoga Community Center on Wednesday, March 9. From 9 a.m. to noon, the workshop will consist of presentations in the classroom, while the afternoon, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. will involve a field visit to a local property that is grazing livestock. This workshop will focus on: