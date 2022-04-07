Napa Firewise resources fair is April 28 in St. Helena

Napa Firewise, in partnership with the Napa Valley Vintners and Napa Valley Grapegrowers, will host a Fire Resources Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, April 28, at the Napa Valley College Upper Valley Campus in St. Helena.
This free, outdoor event will allow members of the industry and the community to come together in response to annual wildfires. Attendees can interact with organizations and businesses looking to support the community in fire recovery and prevention.
Types of businesses organizations at the fair will include vegetation management products and services; forestry services; home and business hardening; consumer insurance advocates and brokers; health and safety products and resources; local government agencies; and grant and financial resource information.
Register to attend at napafirewise.org/event/fire-resources-fair.
Napa Valley College Upper Valley Campus is located at 1088 College Ave., St. Helena.
Napa's Burning Problem: A Napa Valley Register series taking an in-depth look at Napa County's vulnerability to wildfires
The Napa Valley Register takes an in-depth look at Napa County's vulnerability to wildfires in this four-part series.
Napa County is looking for ways to make the recent megafires a memory, not a harbinger.
Part 2: Wildfires threaten the bread and butter of Napa Valley: tourism and wine production. What now?
The prospect of major wildfires each fall is a terrifying prospect for Napa Valley's wine industry.
Intense wildfire is no longer just a rural problem, worried city officials say.
Napa County is seeking ways to keep the 2021 fire season from being a repeat of 2020 and 2017.
Smoky and hazy skies may be visible in parts of the East Bay and North Bay, particularly in Napa, Sonoma and Solano counties.