Valley Fire (copy)

Ruby Weatherwax, left, and Cooper Menzio walk a pair of horses at the Napa County Fairgrounds in Calistoga, where about 1,200 Lake County residents filled an emergency shelter after fleeing the Valley Fire in September 2015.

 Register file photo

With fire season almost here, now’s the time to make sure you and your household are prepared to care for your pets, as well as any horses, 4-H animals, or other livestock you may own.

To learn about planning for Animals in Disaster, the Napa Community Animal Response Team (NapaCART) is partnering with Jameson Animal Rescue Ranch (JARR) to host a Town Hall at the Copia Theater on Wednesday, May 29.

Congressman Mike Thompson and UC Davis Veterinary Emergency Response Team founder Dr. John Madigan will open the event. Speakers include Napa Mayor Jill Techel; Monica Stevens, co-founder, CEO, JARR; Claudia Sonder, DVM, founder, president, Napa CART, and Kevin Twohey, Napa County Office of Emergency Services.

This event, which starts at 6 p.m., is free and open to the community. To reserve a seat, RSVP to 707-927-3536 or email: helpinganimals@jamesonrescueranch.org

City Editor

Kevin has been city editor since September 2010. He joined the Register in 1973 as a reporter. He covered Napa City Hall and assorted other beats over the years. Kevin has been writing his Napa Journal column on Sundays since 1989.