Napa Land Trust adds 120 acres to 1,000-acre Preserve

Land Trust of Napa County has announced the acquisition of 120 acres of undeveloped land adjacent to the 1,031-acre Chiles Valley Preserve acquired last year.

“This addition makes the preserve over 1,150 acres,” said Doug Parker, CEO of the Land Trust. “The property has significant habitats, priority species, abuts over 8,000 acres of protected land and is in a critical location for extending protected wildlife corridors across the region.”

The Chiles Valley Preserve is next to the 6,400-acre Cedar Roughs Wilderness Area, one of only two federal wilderness areas in the Bay Area, and part of the Berryessa Snow Mountain National Monument. “The area’s importance for conservation has been thoroughly assessed and documented twice in recent years,” said Parker. “Fourteen years ago, when the Cedar Roughs Wilderness Area was first created and again five years ago, when the Wilderness Area was designated part of the new National Monument.”

The property includes serpentine woodlands and chaparral as well as oak woodlands and grasslands. The property also has extensive serpentine soils, the most significant soil type for rare species statewide.