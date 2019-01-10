Napa residents will have an extra day this year to bask in winery freebies with the return of Napa Neighbor Days for both Saturday and Sunday this weekend.
From partial to total discounts on tours and tastings, some even paired with food, all Napans need is a way to prove they live within county lines to take part. As of last week, just over 50 wineries from Calistoga to Carneros will offer some form of perk for locals during the two days.
The Napa Valley Vintners trade group breathed new life into the event last year, bringing it back for a single day after several years of dormancy. The renewal came as a substitute for the yearly Morning in the Winery program, which offered locals a behind-the-scenes look at winery work. Napa Neighbor Days instead gave wineries a less taxing way to reach out to locals as many were then working to recover from the wildfires of late 2017.
Korinne Munson, NVV’s director of communications, said demand from locals last year prompted the group’s decision to extend the event to a full weekend this time around.
“It’s about accessibility,” Munson said. “We want more people to be able to participate this year.”
Meanwhile, Morning in the Winery won’t return again this year, as the swap of events remains more practical for wineries, Munson said. While Morning in the Winery saw a handful of wineries offer Napans detailed tours and insight into their winemaking, the work required on the part of the wineries made the event less scalable than Napa Neighbor Days, she said.
Afternoon in the Vineyards, a counterpart program co-hosted with the Napa Valley Grapegrowers, is still a go for this year, Munson said. Set for April 28, the event takes place later in the growing season when vineyard life is in full swing, with winemakers and vineyard managers offering personal tours of specific vineyards.
For Napa Neighbor Days, residents are asked to call ahead to confirm a winery’s participation and the number of guests attending. A complete list of participating wineries and their offerings can be found on the NVV website: https://napavintners.com/community/napa_neighbor.asp