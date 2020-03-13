Napa's BottleRock remains scheduled for May amid growing coronavirus uncertainty

BottleRock via its Twitter account Wednesday wrote that it would “give an update to anyone” who reached out via social media or by email. No mention of the statement was listed on the festival’s website as of Thursday afternoon.

BottleRock is held notably later in the year than are festivals like SXSW, Coachella and StageCoach, though E3, the gaming expo, was scheduled to be held in June prior to its cancellation.

Several Bay Area counties in the wake of mounting numbers of confirmed cases of the virus have asked vulnerable residents – the elderly and persons with compromised immune systems – to take precautions to protect themselves against spread of the disease. San Francisco and Santa Clara counties earlier in the week outright banned gatherings of more than 1,000 people. No such ban has been enacted in Napa County.

“Right now, each day something comes up or changes, so it is unknown what the situation will be in May,” Techel said, describing the outbreak as the community’s latest disaster. “There is so much to consider these days as we look at keeping the community safe.”

If BottleRock were to be canceled or postponed, Techel said, it would “return and continue to be a great showcase” for Napa at another time.

Editor's Note: Because of the health implications of the COVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to subscribers and non-subscribers alike. If you'd like to join us in supporting the mission of local journalism, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join/.

You can reach Sarah Klearman at (707) 256-2213 or sklearman@napanews.com.

