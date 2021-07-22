Napa Valley Art on the Vine opens in downtown Calistoga

“It just took off like wildfire,” Shawn said, adding their living room looked like a small factory.

The couple was also one of the first to make clear masks for deaf people. Lisa Marie herself is deaf but very adept at lip reading.

“That was our highest seller,” she said.

Creative Inspiration

With the pandemic waning, Shawn says they are pretty much retired from mask-making and he is back to his first passion, painting. He also has a little studio in the gallery so he can paint while talking with customers.

The gallery will also be hosting painting workshops, and paint and sip nights, along with arts and crafts for those with special needs.

The Smiths have also started a nonprofit, Creative Inspirations, to provide art, crafting, creative workshops, classes, and/or events for the elderly, individuals with special needs, veterans, and others with illnesses and/or injuries need to be adapted and/or modified art, crafting classes to meet their individual needs, abilities, and skills.

“We’ll provide materials and instructions adapted to meet their needs,” Lisa Marie said. “The great thing about arts and crafts is there is no right or wrong way to do it.”