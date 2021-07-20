 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Napa Valley, Calistoga named one of Time's World's Best Places of 2021

Napa Valley, Calistoga named one of Time's World's Best Places of 2021

{{featured_button_text}}
Resort at 400 Silverado Trail

An artist's rendering of the view from Truss restaurant at Resort at 400 Silverado Trail.

 Submitted photo

Napa Valley has been named one of Time Magazine's World's Greatest Places, in its annual list of 100 unique destinations. 

Time announced the list July 20. It includes locations from the idyllic Portuguese town of Arouca, now home to the world’s largest pedestrian suspension bridge, to the continent of Antarctica, which this December will experience a rare total solar eclipse.

Napa Valley was named for "restoring wine country" after record-setting wildfires. "This fertile part of Northern California is demonstrating its resilience, as well as its trademark hospitality," wrote Matt Villano. “Though scars remain, the region is on the road to recovery. Wine-­tasting rooms are reopening, and two new high-end resorts will debut in 2021." 

Specifically named was the new Four Seasons resort soon to open in Calistoga, "the only resort in California built amid a working winery." 

Also mentioned was the 700-acre Stanly Ranch in Carneros, "where most cottages have outdoor showers and some have outdoor fireplaces."

Also in Calistoga, Time named the new restaurant at Calistoga Motor Lodge, Fleetwood, offering wood-fired pizza.

The new tasting room in a restored 19th-century mansion at Faust winery in St. Helena was also mentioned. 

To compile the list, Time solicited nominations of places from its international network of correspondents and contributors, with an eye toward those offering new and exciting experiences.

See the full list of The World's 100 Greatest Places at time.com/collection/worlds-greatest-places-2021

Newly reopened Dr. Wilkinson's Hot Spring's resort hosted a pie-eating contest for the community.

Tags

Pop the cork on Napa Valley wine!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News