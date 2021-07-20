Napa Valley, Calistoga named one of Time's World's Best Places of 2021

Napa Valley has been named one of Time Magazine's World's Greatest Places, in its annual list of 100 unique destinations.

Time announced the list July 20. It includes locations from the idyllic Portuguese town of Arouca, now home to the world’s largest pedestrian suspension bridge, to the continent of Antarctica, which this December will experience a rare total solar eclipse.

Napa Valley was named for "restoring wine country" after record-setting wildfires. "This fertile part of Northern California is demonstrating its resilience, as well as its trademark hospitality," wrote Matt Villano. “Though scars remain, the region is on the road to recovery. Wine-­tasting rooms are reopening, and two new high-end resorts will debut in 2021."

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: 1 year for $26

Specifically named was the new Four Seasons resort soon to open in Calistoga, "the only resort in California built amid a working winery."

Also mentioned was the 700-acre Stanly Ranch in Carneros, "where most cottages have outdoor showers and some have outdoor fireplaces."

Also in Calistoga, Time named the new restaurant at Calistoga Motor Lodge, Fleetwood, offering wood-fired pizza.