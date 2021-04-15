Napa Valley Cannabis Association to host talk with Senior Cannabis Advisor to Gov. Newsom

The Napa Valley Cannabis Association will host Nicole Elliott, senior advisor on cannabis to Governor Gavin Newsom, via Instagram Live at noon on April 20.

Elliott will join the group as part of its 2021 Speaker Education Series to discuss “statewide cannabis policy initiatives,” according to a release from the group. Interested viewers can join the Live event, hosted by NVCA President Stephanie Honig, by visiting NVCA’s Instagram page at @napavalleycannabis.

As senior cannabis advisor, Elliott has focused on the regulation of the state’s legal cannabis industry. She was previously the director of the San Francisco Mayor’s Office of Legislative and Government Affairs.

Honig and Elliott will discuss how marijuana legalization at the federal level might impact Napa County; the outcomes of California counties that have moved ahead with legalizing commercial cannabis cultivation; the potential impact of legalization on economic development and tax revenue; the impact of legalization on the black market; and public safety concerns, Honig said in an email.