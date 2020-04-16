Napa Valley College donates ventilators to fight COVID-19

Napa Valley College was one of more than 20 California community colleges to donate ventilators to hospitals fighting COVID-19.
The California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services picked up 14 ventilators, eight from NVC and six from Modesto Junior College, on April 7.
Napa Valley College was designated as the official pick-up site for the two Bay Area community colleges, who are among 18 in California that have respiratory care and other programs that use ventilators. NVC offers five Health Occupations programs that allow students to learn new skills or earn certificates and degrees and make graduates eligible to take the State Board Examination for Licensure in the state.
“These are challenging times and require healthcare programs, their faculty and staff, and the entire healthcare community – local, regional, national and international – to be nimble and agile in the delivery of education and the quality care that is so necessary to safeguard the health of our community, the nation, and the world,” said Robert Harris, senior dean of Health & Safety Programs. “We are proud to be able to do our part to assist in any way we can.”
All Napa Valley College instruction and support services are being offered remotely through the 2020 summer semester. NVC Health Occupations faculty have come up with creative, remote alternatives to in-person instruction.
“Napa Valley College is dedicated to ensuring that we do everything possible to help our community during this crisis, including continuing to educate future healthcare professionals,” said NVC Superintendent/President Ron Kraft.
Editor’s note: Because of the health implications of the COVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to all online readers. If you’d like to join us in supporting the mission of local journalism, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join/.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!