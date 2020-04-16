Napa Valley College donates ventilators to fight COVID-19

Napa Valley College was one of more than 20 California community colleges to donate ventilators to hospitals fighting COVID-19.

The California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services picked up 14 ventilators, eight from NVC and six from Modesto Junior College, on April 7.

Napa Valley College was designated as the official pick-up site for the two Bay Area community colleges, who are among 18 in California that have respiratory care and other programs that use ventilators. NVC offers five Health Occupations programs that allow students to learn new skills or earn certificates and degrees and make graduates eligible to take the State Board Examination for Licensure in the state.

“These are challenging times and require healthcare programs, their faculty and staff, and the entire healthcare community – local, regional, national and international – to be nimble and agile in the delivery of education and the quality care that is so necessary to safeguard the health of our community, the nation, and the world,” said Robert Harris, senior dean of Health & Safety Programs. “We are proud to be able to do our part to assist in any way we can.”