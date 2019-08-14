The Calistoga City Council is expected to make an announcement regarding the final agreement of the sale of a portion of the Napa County Fairgrounds to the city at its regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 20.
After two years of negotiations, in July the city announced a tentative agreement to purchase 34.3 acres of the 70.6-acre property for $225,000 per acre from the county. The due diligence period will begin upon formal execution of the purchase and sale agreement and last until early 2020.
In other city council meeting agenda items, Illumination Technologies California has requested the presentation of the proposed emergency notification sirens and telecom towers for city council consideration be postponed until September.