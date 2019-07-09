The Napa Valley Film Festival (NVFF) has hired Tom Tardio as the new CEO, responsible for overseeing all aspects of the annual film festival, including managing the current staff, fundraising and developing new and existing programming.
Tardio comes to NVFF after serving 28 years as CEO at Rogers & Cowan, an entertainment, technology and consumer communications firm and recently as CEO of Socialtext, a communication software provider. Tardio will report to the Cinema Napa Valley board of directors, who chose him after a six-month nationwide search.
The Napa Valley Film Festival was founded in 2009 by Brenda and Marc Lhormer, who presented the first film festival in 2011 and served as directors until 2018.
Tardio said, “The fundamental goals still remain to develop strong relationships with established and emerging filmmakers, structure the proper promotional vehicles for consumer brands and to accelerate our support of community educational initiatives.”
Cinema Napa Valley, the non-profit organization that oversees the festival, also announced four new members joining the board of directors.
They are educator and producer Robert Bassett (founding dean of Dodge College of Film and Media Arts at Chapman University), marketing executive Zoë Fairbourn (head of Brand Partnerships, Hello Sunshine), Emmy and Golden Globe winning producer and manager Geyer Kosinski, and venture capital and technology executive Daniel Schryer.
The Napa Valley Film Festival takes place Nov. 13-17. For more information visit napavalleyfilmfest.org.