Napa Valley Film Festival postponed to 2021

Napa Valley Film Festival postponed to 2021

Napa Valley Film Festival

The 2019 Napa Valley Film Festival took place at venues throughout the county. The 2020 festival has been postponed to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

 TIM CARL PHOTOGRAPHY

This year's Napa Valley Film Festival has been postponed to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Originally scheduled for November 2020, the the festival has been postponed to Nov. 10-14, 2021, the festival's nonprofit parent organization Cinema Napa Valley announced Friday.

“We appreciate the tremendous support and well wishes from our community during these uncertain times. With much regret, we are postponing the festival until 2021,” said Patrick Davila, Chairman, Cinema Napa Valley. “Our hope was to once again bring the joy of film, food and wine next November to all of you. Rest assured we will use this time to strengthen our commitment to our mission and develop new avenues to fulfill our vision. I look forward to seeing all of you in 2021 for our 10th year anniversary.”

The Napa Valley Film Festival is an immersive experience that celebrates the best new independent films of the year, accompanied by Napa Valley’s world-class food, wine, and hospitality. Visiting filmmakers interact with audiences at screenings and intimate events while enjoying industry panels, culinary demonstrations, wine-tastings, festival parties, and more.

For more information visit www.napavalleyfilmfest.org.

Editor’s Note: Because of the health implications of the COVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to all online readers. If you’d like to join us in supporting the mission of local journalism, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join/.

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News