Napa Valley Film Festival postponed to 2021

“We appreciate the tremendous support and well wishes from our community during these uncertain times. With much regret, we are postponing the festival until 2021,” said Patrick Davila, Chairman, Cinema Napa Valley. “Our hope was to once again bring the joy of film, food and wine next November to all of you. Rest assured we will use this time to strengthen our commitment to our mission and develop new avenues to fulfill our vision. I look forward to seeing all of you in 2021 for our 10th year anniversary.”