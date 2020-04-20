Napa Valley Film Festival postponed to 2021

This year's Napa Valley Film Festival has been postponed to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Originally scheduled for November 2020, the the festival has been postponed to Nov. 10-14, 2021, the festival's nonprofit parent organization Cinema Napa Valley announced Friday.
“We appreciate the tremendous support and well wishes from our community during these uncertain times. With much regret, we are postponing the festival until 2021,” said Patrick Davila, Chairman, Cinema Napa Valley. “Our hope was to once again bring the joy of film, food and wine next November to all of you. Rest assured we will use this time to strengthen our commitment to our mission and develop new avenues to fulfill our vision. I look forward to seeing all of you in 2021 for our 10th year anniversary.”
The Napa Valley Film Festival is an immersive experience that celebrates the best new independent films of the year, accompanied by Napa Valley’s world-class food, wine, and hospitality. Visiting filmmakers interact with audiences at screenings and intimate events while enjoying industry panels, culinary demonstrations, wine-tastings, festival parties, and more.
