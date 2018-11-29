On Wednesday, Dec. 19, the Napa Valley Food Bank will be giving away free produce for upper valley residents from Yountville to Calistoga.
This will be hosted by the St. Helena Churches and community volunteers. It will be at the St. Helena SDA Church, 1777 Main St. from 3-5 p.m. Please bring a bag to put your produce in.
You do not need to be a food bank recipient to receive the free produce. All residents are invited to come that need a little help making their food go a little farther.
If you have questions call the church office at 963-4461 and leave a message, and your call will be returned as soon as possible.