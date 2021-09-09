Napa Valley harvest report: A busy week in the vineyards

Chiles Valley District

Alexander Eisele, Volker Eisele Family Estate — "Above average temperatures have kept things moving along at a fairly rapid pace. Higher elevation vineyards at 1,800 and 1,400 feet have been harvesting Zinfandel and Petite Sirah with reports of much lower yields but beautiful fruit quality. Lower elevation vineyards have been picking Chardonnay with the same results: clean fruit, just lower yields. A few more gallons of water on the Cabernet vines that still have a number of weeks to go. Lets hope that the heat waves are behind us."

Spring Mountain District

Stuart Smith, Smith-Madrone Winery — "Keenan, Schweiger, Spring Mountain Vineyard and Smith-Madrone all finished their Chardonnay last week and the fruit was a stunningly beautiful green color with good maturity and excellent chemistry. There’s been a scattering of reds harvested with Schweiger having harvested small amounts of Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot and Malbec. Both Keenan and Schweiger expect to pick large amounts of their Cabernet this week, while most other wineries are holding back for a little more maturity. The vines are holding up very well, but we’re starting to see some yellowing of the basal leaves. Harvest on the Mountain seems to be progressing very nicely so far."

Rutherford

Kristin Belair, Honig Vineyard & Winery — "This past week has been full capacity, all hands-on deck, here at Honig. We finished out the Rutherford Sauvignon Blanc and harvested some young Malbec on Sept. 4. In an unusual scenario, reds have overlapped the whites by over a week! With grapes ripening at lightning speed, the ongoing chess game of where to house all the incoming fruit becomes even more complex. The quality of the incoming fruit and resulting wines so far is quite impressive! Reports from around the neighborhood: Molly Hill at Sequoia Grove reports that 'Currently, we are waiting with bated breath for the start of the red grape harvest. If we get lucky, quality for 2021 looks to be epic!' Marissa Taylor at Rutherford Hill says that they picked Rutherford Sauvignon Blanc last week and were bringing in Merlot from Pope Valley. From Chris Phelps at Inglenook: 'The tempo of harvest has picked up at Inglenook, with 100% of Syrah and Zinfandel coming in this week, as well as solid lots of Cabernet Sauvignon and Cabernet Franc. With all red Bordeaux varieties at 23.5 Brix or above, the 3 weeks will be interesting! Low yield and great quality!'