Napa Valley harvest report: Harvest enters its final weeks

Henrik Poulsen, Alpha Omega – “At Alpha Omega, it is all about physiological ripeness rather than Brix. With elevated sugars after the latest heatwave, we have been patiently waiting for skin maturity and seed ripeness to catch up in our St. Helena sites. Similar to past vintages, the western side of the St. Helena AVA is further along in ripening than the eastern part along Silverado Trail and down from Howell Mountain. With a couple of hot days in the forecast, we will probably bring in Cabernet Sauvignon and Petit Verdot beginning next week, roughly three weeks earlier than last year.”

Rutherford — Kristin Belair, Honig Vineyard & Winery — “With the first day of fall upon us, the beginning of shorter days and longer, cooler nights are a welcome respite from the summer’s heat. Most, if not all the whites in Rutherford are already in and the reds, which have been trickling in, will soon become the main feature. Chris Phelps, at Inglenook reports that they are approaching 70% completion of harvest and that the color in red varieties is 'extremely concentrated and impressive.' At Honig we have successfully brought in all of our Sauvignon Blanc and are just now dipping into reds. With the anticipated warm up over the upcoming weekend, harvest could ramp up to a furious pace!”