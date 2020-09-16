Napa Valley harvest report: Harvest races toward early finish

Oakville — Jennifer Rue, Oakville Ranch Vineyards — “Winemakers and growers are by nature a thoughtful and optimistic group and 2020 was putting that optimism to the test even before the heat, fires, and smoke. Last week, while vines recovered from the intense heat, Rosé harvest came to an end, and Merlot and Cabernet Franc began. The latest round of smoke and ash has intensified concerns about the crop. We know rushing to pick is not the answer and will only result in a doubly flawed wine. The Napa Valley as a whole is a study in microclimates, that may just be the saving grace for some.”

Yountville — Louis Kapcsandy, Jr., Kapcsandy Family Winery — “Now that the skies are beginning to clear and with the air quality improving, crush is in full swing. Tanks are filling up and there is optimism that a sizable portion of the overall crop will end up producing excellent wine. The whites and pinks, picked over the last three weeks, are finishing with some brilliant results. Some vintners are leaning toward filling more used barrels than new, which will retain maximum freshness and maintain as much vineyard terroir character as possible. New distancing practices in the cellars, many of which have been in place since April, are allowing for more safety and less congestion. For the Cabs, the next two weeks will be critical and the forecast looks very promising.”