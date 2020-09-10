Napa Valley harvest report: Heat wave hastens ripening

“It was a relatively early harvest, and I picked Merlot in August for the first time in recollection. All the Sauvignon Blanc I deal with was picked before the first day of September. The flavors have been delightful. Quantities have been lower than expected, and we have been blessed with great crews of workers harvesting the fruit. I expect the Cabernet Sauvignon to close the harvest by the end of September in most of the valley. I remain optimistic (and certainly hopeful) that this will be a memorable vintage in a positive way.”

Rutherford — Kristin Belair, Honig Vineyard & Winery — “Regular check-ins with friends and colleagues certainly keeps harvest challenges in perspective. What a wonderful community, that we can all support one another. Chris Phelps reports on Sept. 4 that at Inglenook all the Sauvignon Blanc and Viognier are in and that ‘the first lots of Syrah, Merlot and Zinfandel are in the tank and showing lots of color and fresh aromatics.’ They are expecting the Labor Day heat to push the Cabernet Sauvignon and Cabernet Franc to full maturity. ‘We expect to be in full Cabernet harvest mode by Sept. 15!’ Here at Honig, we have about wrapped up Sauvignon Blanc and some tanks are close to completing fermentation, displaying lovey textures and aromatics. The early Cabernet Sauvignon blocks may be ready to come in as soon as the beginning of next week.”