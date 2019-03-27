If you’ve ever found yourself in a market overwhelmed by the selection of olive oils and unsure of the difference, you’re not alone. In fact, it might be fair to say that most consumers are more at a loss choosing olive oil than selecting a bottle of wine. Now in its ninth year, the Napa Valley Olive Oil Competition is looking to change that.
The goal of this year’s competition is not only for the sake of competition, but also to increasing public awareness and knowledge of extra virgin olive oil.
Entries for this year’s competition are open to all California Olive Oil producers. Entry forms, lab report, and olive oil(s) must be received on or before 4 p.m., Wednesday, April 10. The judging will be held on Thursday, April 18. Application can be found at https://www.celebratenapavalley.org/NVOOC.
A direct-to-consumer showcase of the award-winning olive oils will be made available at the County Fair & Fiesta, May 4-5, and at the Napa County Fair & Fireworks, July 4, both at the Napa County Fairgrounds in Calistoga.
The complete list of award winners will be available Tuesday, May 7 at www.CelebrateNapaValley.org.
The competition is aiming for an experience beyond a run-of-the-mill olive oil tasting. The competition is rooted in the belief that like any food experience, olive oil should be treated as a sensory experience.
All classes of oil are judged single blind by nine trained olive oil judges. The panel is rigorously evaluated, and the group is calibrated prior to the tasting for consistency. Oils are judged on intensity, complexity, and harmony on a 100-point scoring system.
International olive oil consultant and educator Alexandra Kicenik Devarenne has been the head judge of the competition since 2011.
“Our goal with the annual competition is to bring some visibility to the industry,” said Devarenne in a statement. “It has an extremely qualified judging panel that we’ve intentionally set up with the foundation of quality and integrity for these tastings. The competition has been an innovator, adopting improvements in the judging protocols such as a profile sheet designed specifically for the judging of flavored olive oils.”
A published author on many facets of olive oil, Devarenne’s biggest asset to the Napa Valley Olive Oil Competition is her expertise in quality assessment and quality control in the olive oil industry. Devarenne is the co-founder and CEO of Extra Virgin Alliance (EVA); an international trade association dedicated to olive oil quality. Working in both the trade and consumer space, EVA works to educate and inform the public about quality extra virgin olive oil producers to share the rich culture and uses for olive oil.
“I appreciate the willingness of Napa to innovate. I have been able to use Napa as an incubator to develop and refine improvements,” said Devarenne. “The innovation and standards here impact other competitions in California and elsewhere. I would consider Napa a highly under recognized region for high quality olive oil.”