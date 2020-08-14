Napa Valley preparing for triple-digit temperatures, hot nights and bad air

A major heat wave is forecast to descend on the Napa Valley starting Friday, with residents facing toasty weather through at least next Wednesday, the National Weather Service reported.
How hot will it get? The Weather Service says Lake Berryess could hit 108 degrees this weekend, while Calistoga at the north end of the valley could reach 102 degrees.
The Napa urban area will be flirting with triple digits, with 97 degrees forecast for Friday, said Weather Service forecaster Steve Anderson.
“If you don’t have air conditioning, it’s going to be a warm week,” Anderson said Thursday afternoon.
Warm nights will keep homes from cooling off. The Weather Service said the predicted low for Friday night in Napa is 65 degrees, a good 10 degrees above recent lows.
The Weather Service issued a heat advisory for Napa, saying the heat stress on humans, pets and vegetation will be significant.
The combination of triple-digit temperatures and light winds prompted the Bay Area Air Quality Management District to issue a Spare the Air alert for Friday. Unhealthful smog is expected to hang over the area.
The public should avoid outdoor activities during the hottest part of the day and limit driving to reduce harmful air pollution, the district said in a news release.
Pacific Gas & Electric is asking customers to conserve electricity between 3 and 10 p.m. Friday in accordance with a statewide flex alert.
PG&E urges customers to set air conditioners to 78 degrees or higher if health permits, use fans instead of air conditioning when possible, turn off unnecessary lights and draw drapes, unplug phone charges and other equipment when not in use and set pool pumps to run overnight instead of during the day.
You can reach City Editor Kevin Courtney at kcourtney@napanews.com or at 707-256-2217.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!