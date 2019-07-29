The Bale Grist Mill Annual Harvest Dinner will be from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at the Bale Grist Mill State Historic Park, 3369 St. Helena Highway, just south of Calistoga.
The event includes passed appetizers, whiskey bar, wine, beer, mixed drinks, live music, a silent auction and milling demonstrations. Dinner and passed appetizers will be prepared by Chef Bernardo Ayala from the Napa Valley Bistro.
Kathy Carrick, president of the Napa State Parks Association, said, “More than ever fundraising is so critical to Napa Valley State Parks Association. We are facing a $125,000 renovation to the mill wheel at Bale Grist Mill as well as several projects we hope to complete this year at Robert Louis Stevenson Park, a park not under the jurisdiction of Napa Parks and Open Space and somewhat of a forgotten park by California State Parks.”
The mill provides tours on weekends and free school tours to educate school students and the public on the early milling industry from the 1850s.
This event sold out last year. Purchase tickets now to guarantee your seat at this beloved event.
Tickets are $125 each and are available at brownpapertickets.com. If you have questions, email info@napavalleystateparks.org or call Carrick at 963-2823.