Calistoga popcorn flower

According to the California Native Plant Society, the Calistoga popcorn flower is a rare and endgered species in the borage family, endemic to Napa County, known only to grow in two small locations in Calistoga. The plant has small white petals and grows in wet grassy habitat kept moist by runoff from hot springs and pools. The plant is an annual herb growing from 4 - 16 inches tall. Reportedly, when the leaves are crushed, they smell like buttered popcorn.