Napa Valley Vine Trail appoints Shawn Casey-White as executive director

The Napa Valley Vine Trail Coalition announced that Shawn Casey-White has been appointed as the coalition’s new executive director.
Casey-White most recently served as senior vice president of the American Heart Association. She replaces retiring executive director, Philip Sales, who has been the driving force behind the Vine Trail since the beginning, said a news release.
Casey-White will host a public meet and greet to discuss the Vine Trail initiatives for 2022 on January 12 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Vineyard 29’s downtown Napa tasting room at First Street Napa, 1300 First St., Suite 305. Space is limited, please RSVP to nancy@vinetrail.org.
A sheriff's bomb squad detonated old canisters of ether at the Napa County Fairgrounds in Calistoga during the noon hour on a Tuesday in October 2012. The volatile canisters may have been stored at the fairgrounds for more than a half century.
Carlos Blancas Figueroa leads off Sunday's jaripeo, or Mexican bull riding, competition at the Napa County Fairgrounds in Calistoga. The bull riding exhibition was the centerpiece of the fairgrounds' inaugural Fiesta Mexicana in August, 2014.
Simone McManus, a weaver based in St. Helena, works at her loom during the 2015 ENGAGE Art Fair at the Napa County Fairgrounds in Calistoga. McManus’ woven and knitted tapestries blend various types of wool and fabric with “found objects” such as small pieces of driftwood.
Rock of Ages Festival draws crowd to Napa County Fairgrounds
The Rock of Ages “World Impact” Festival was held at the Napa County Fairgrounds in October 2015, to an audience of about 1,000, with music, workshops and a 5K run. This was the 15th year of this event, put on by the Rock of Ages Festival Ministry, a Christian organization that draws “like-minded churches” to work together “toward the common cause of Christ.”
Mayor Chris Canning, left, presided over the 2016 Harvest Hoedown, held by the Calistoga Rotary in the Tucker Room at the Napa County Fairgrounds, posing with Peggy Berlin, Rotary member and chair of the year’s event.
Maureen Taylor was dusting the tree lights on the back of Santa’s sleigh while Karan Schlegel attached them and Lory Shaddock passed along the next string in preparation for the 2016 Christmas Faire at the Napa County Fairgrounds in Calistoga.
Four strike teams of 21 persons each converged on the Napa County Fairgrounds on a Monday morning in October, 2019, to review plans to keep the Kincade from away from Calistoga. Units from Glendale, Acadia and Alhambra were among those sent to Calistoga.
See photos of the Napa County Fairgrounds in Calistoga through the years.
Calistoga Firefighter's Bingo
Friends and neighbors gathered at the Napa County Fairgrounds in November 2019 for a lively night of bingo to support the Calistoga Firefighter's Association.
TIM CARL PHOTOGRAPHY
Loads of Crab
Joan Heller brings the first tray of crab to a guest. More than 1,200 pounds of crab were served at the Napa County Fairgrounds in March, 2015.
Tom Stockwell, St. Helena Star
Valley Fire
An evacuee of the Valley Fire sits on a cot in the Butler Building at the Napa County Fairgrounds in Calistoga in September, 2015.
Register file photo
Napa Valley Cricket Club
The Napa Valley Cricket Club’s Pete Carson, right, bowls to a Merion batsman as Pete Sander, far left, keeps wicket at the Napa County Fairgrounds in Calistoga in October, 2015.
Submitted photo
Calistoga football
Calistoga’s Alvaro Torres runs into Point Arena’s Brett Holguin at the Napa County Fairgrounds on a Friday night in November, 2015.
Dave Mosher photo
Volunteer appreciation party
Bob Fiddaman, left, a board member of the Napa County Fairgrounds Association, chats with Napa County Supervisor Diane Dillon at the volunteer appreciation party in November 2015.
Weekly Calistogan file photo
Excitement at the Native Sons and Daughters of the Golden West Crab Feed
More than 260 people came to the annual Native Sons and Daughters of the Golden West annual Crab Feed held in the Tubbs Building at the Napa County Fairgrounds in December, 2016.
Weekly Calistogan file photo
Dennis DeVilbiss
Dennis DeVilbiss of Radio Calistoga, the commentator at an April 2016 Napa Valley World Series of Cricket at the Napa County Fairgrounds, celebrates after winning the Instant Cellar drawing.
Submitted photo
Bird's-eye view at the fair
The bird’s-eye view of the Napa County Fairgrounds from atop the iconic Ferris wheel on July 4, 2016.
File photo
Live music at ENGAGE Art Fair
In 2015, live music was part of the Engage Art Fair, held at the Napa County Fairgrounds in Calistoga.
Allison Regan photo
motorsports
Tony Stewart with NASCAR Monster Cup driver Ryan Newman at Calistoga Speedway in 2017. The half-mile dirt track is at the Napa County Fairgrounds.
Steve Elliott photo
Under the Flynn Creek Circus big top
The Flynn Creek Circus came to Calistoga’s Napa County Fairgrounds complete with a 275-foot big top in July, 2017.
Weekly Calistogan file photo
420 guests fill Native Sons Hall for 46th Annual Crab Feed
The Native Sons Hall was filled with approximately 420 guests for the Native Sons of the Golden West 46th Annual Crab Feed held in January, 2018.
Weekly Calistogan file photo
Engage Art Fair
Chealsea Ritter Soronen of Chalk Art painted a new mural on the front of the Tubbs building at the Napa County Fairgrounds in April, 2019 as part of Calistoga's Engage Art Fair.
Cynthia Sweeney photos
Calistoga Holiday 2018
Free trolley rides carried jolly passengers from the Christmas Faire at the Napa County Fairgrounds to downtown Calistoga in 2018.
Cynthia Sweeney photo/THE WEEKLY CALISTOGAN
Soroptimist Crab Fest
The Tubbs Building at the Napa County Fairgrounds was transformed into a Crab-themed party in 2019.
Tim Carl
Soroptimist Crab Fest
Friends and neighbors enjoyed each other's company at the 18th Annual Soroptimist Crab Fest in March, 2019.
Tim Carl photography
Calistoga Fourth of July 2019
Directly following the July 4th parade in 2019, the Napa County Fairgrounds opened at noon for a Star-Spangled Social. Admission included all the carnival rides, games, contests, and fireworks.
Cynthia Sweeney, Weekly Calistogan
Firefighters Napa County Fairgrounds
Firefighters took a break from fighting the Kincade Fire at the Napa County Fairgrounds in October, 2019.
TIM CARL Photography
Ole Health food bank Calistoga
OLE Heath was prepared to serve 700 families in need with bags of food on April 2020 at the Napa County Fairgrounds in Calistoga.
CYNTHIA SWEENEY, THE WEEKLY CALISTOGAN
Napa County Fairgrounds
Calistoga Cares volunteer Shelby Faccinto shared a smile while hustling to box food in March 2020, as the food pantry served more than three times the average number of recipients.
Cynthia Sweeney, Weekly Calistogan
Calistoga Junior-Senior High School Graduation 2020
Calistoga graduating seniors and their families lined up in their vehicles at the Napa County Fairgrounds Speedway June 12, 2020 in a ceremony compliant with social distancing.
Tim Carl Photography
Cal Fire at Napa County Fairgrounds
Tents were set up on the grounds of the Mount St. Helena Golf Course, at the Napa County Fairgrounds, for Cal Fire and other support organizations, as seen in August 2020.
Cynthia Sweeney, The Weekly Calistogan
Fire engines at the Napa County Fairgrounds
A long arc of fire engines gathered at Cal Fire base camp at the Napa County Fairgrounds in Calistoga in August 2020. Firefighters were making progress in containing the Hennessey Fire.
Tim Carl
LNU Fires
Cal Fire Division Chief Jeremy Rahn, along with other Cal Fire chiefs and officers, relayed information regarding the LNU Fires at a press conference at the Napa County Fairgrounds in August, 2020.