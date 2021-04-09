Napa Valley Vine Trail to begin construction of Calistoga to St. Helena link in the fall

Vine Trail Coalition fundraiser

The coalition will sponsor a Month of Movement Challenge in May to raise funds for the 47-mile walking and biking trail.

To sign up for the Month of Movement Challenge, visit vinetrail.org/locomotion and click “GET STARTED” to register. Registration fees are $47 for the 47-mile challenge, $147 for the 147-mile cycling challenge, and $470 for the 470-mile cycling challenge which includes a Vine Trail cycling jersey.

For more information, visit vinetrail.org/locomotion or email info@vinetrail.org.