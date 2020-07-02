Napa Valley vintner Dario Sattui donates $1 million for early childhood education in Calistoga

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dario Sattui, owner of Castello di Amorosa and V. Sattui Winery, has donated $1 million to the Napa County Office of Education’s preschool program in Calistoga.

It is one of the largest donation ever made to a Napa Valley school by a Napa Valley vintner. Sattui presented a check to the Board during a meeting in Calistoga on July 1.

The donation will fund the relocation of the 20-year old Calistoga preschool to a new building behind the Boys & Girls Club, and will add an additional, full-day classroom to the program.

“An educated society is perhaps the single most important factor in perpetuating a great democracy such as ours. Everyone should have an educational opportunity. And education should begin at a very young age. Therefore, I am delighted to be instrumental in funding this very worthwhile project,” Sattui said.

Sattui founded Castello di Amorosa, an authentically built Tuscan castle and winery in Calistoga in 2007. A native of San Francisco, in 1975 Sattui re-established with $8,000 his great-grandfather’s winery in St. Helena, V. Sattui, which is also a Napa Valley icon.