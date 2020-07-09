Napa Valley Vintners announces $200 million milestone in donations to community

A month after what would have been Auction Napa Valley’s 40th anniversary, the Napa Valley Vintners (NVV) announced it reached the $200 million milestone in charitable giving to the community.
Through virtual acknowledgements during July, the NVV is saluting the generosity of its winery members, the bidders from all over the world, the strategic business partners and dedicated volunteers who, since 1981, have all played a role in reaching this milestone.
In March, the NVV announced the Auction would be canceled due to the global coronavirus pandemic, while committing to still make a significant donation to care for the community.
“The world around us has been dramatically impacted by the health, economic and social crises underway, yet we remain humbled and grateful for all that we have, and all that we have accomplished by working together,” said Linda Reiff, president and CEO of the Napa Valley Vintners. “Thanks to 40 years of creativity, hard work and generosity, we have reached this significant marker point, and at a time when this support is needed most in our community.”
Each year, more than 1,000 volunteers help to make Auction Napa Valley a success with many long-time helpers coming back year after year. One such volunteer is Rep. Mike Thompson, D-St.Helena.
“This fundraiser is a true community effort and I’m proud to be a part of it,” said Thompson. “Funding from the Auction provides much needed financial support for the nonprofit network that serves Napa’s most vulnerable population.”
The Napa Valley Vintners distributes proceeds from Auction Napa Valley annually to charitable nonprofit organizations, and invests in strategic initiatives that emphasize prevention and early intervention in community health and children’s education.
In response to the current global crisis, many of the nonprofits NVV funds have been able to pivot services to phone and video conferencing to safely provide mental and physical health care support. Other nonprofits have altered their services entirely to meet the immediate needs of their clientele.
During the shelter-at-home period, Boys & Girls Club of St. Helena and Calistoga have used staff and partnered with restaurants to serve hot meals to students and families in need, and Community Resources for Children took on a leadership role to connect essential workers with available child care.
Mentis has seen a significant increase in the need for mental health services due to the stress and anxiety caused by COVID-19. These are just a few examples of the important work the nonprofits are doing during this difficult time.
“In March, during the peak of the virus, the Napa Valley Vintners helped us start Feed our Families, a program that brings together restaurants and families in need to deliver meals through our Clubs. We have now served over 10,000 meals. Families who lost their jobs suddenly had nightly dinners and restaurants that were laying off employees could rehire,” said Trent Yaconelli, executive director, Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Helena and Calistoga.
OLE Health is the largest recipient of Auction funding since their first grant received in 1984. They serve 1 in 5 Napa County residents for primary care needs, including those newly uninsured.
“The NVV has been right by our side from the beginning and believed in our vision that every person deserves access to high-quality care. They invested in OLE Health early on to bring that vision to life,” said OLE Health CEO Alicia Hardy.
“A pillar of support, the NVV has demonstrated what philanthropy can do for the health and wellness of our community. OLE Health does not turn anyone away, regardless of someone’s access to insurance or ability to pay, and the support of the NVV allows us to be here for the families of the Napa Valley who rely on us for their health care needs.”
Auction contributions ensure that more than 100,000 people each year have access to services to be healthier, improve academic success and strengthen families. Some of the most impactful strategic investments include:
- 2002 — NVV’s $3 million investment in the Napa Valley Vintners Community Health Care Center allows the facility to open in the city of Napa housing Clinic OLE, Healthy Moms & Babies, Sister Ann’s Dental Clinic and Napa Emergency Women’s Services
- 2005 — NVV donates $1 million to establish Community Health Initiative, ensuring all Napa County children have access to health insurance
- 2014 —NVV establishes the Napa Valley Disaster Relief Fund with a lead gift of $10 million following the South Napa earthquake
- 2016 — NVV makes $6 million contribution to construct new state-of-the-art OLE Health facility in Napa
- 2017 — with $4 million donation, Napa V
- alley Vintners Clubhouses for Boys & Girls Clubs in Calistoga and in American Canyon open
- 2020 — NVV most recently pledged $100,000 to help bring COVID-19 testing to Napa Valley.
To reflect on the significance of this milestone reached, NVV will share stories of impact from our nonprofit partners during July on social media.
