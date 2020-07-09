Napa Valley Vintners announces $200 million milestone in donations to community

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A month after what would have been Auction Napa Valley’s 40th anniversary, the Napa Valley Vintners (NVV) announced it reached the $200 million milestone in charitable giving to the community.

Through virtual acknowledgements during July, the NVV is saluting the generosity of its winery members, the bidders from all over the world, the strategic business partners and dedicated volunteers who, since 1981, have all played a role in reaching this milestone.

In March, the NVV announced the Auction would be canceled due to the global coronavirus pandemic, while committing to still make a significant donation to care for the community.

“The world around us has been dramatically impacted by the health, economic and social crises underway, yet we remain humbled and grateful for all that we have, and all that we have accomplished by working together,” said Linda Reiff, president and CEO of the Napa Valley Vintners. “Thanks to 40 years of creativity, hard work and generosity, we have reached this significant marker point, and at a time when this support is needed most in our community.”

Each year, more than 1,000 volunteers help to make Auction Napa Valley a success with many long-time helpers coming back year after year. One such volunteer is Rep. Mike Thompson, D-St.Helena.