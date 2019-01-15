The Napa Valley Vintners (NVV) has awarded a $1 million grant to Queen of the Valley Medical Center to improve and expand maternity and newborn intensive care services.
Bringing new lives into the community with a higher level of care that is accessible to more families will help ensure a healthier start for Napa’s children, the NVV said in a press release.
Each year, nearly 700 babies are born at the Queen from across Napa County. This represents approximately 50 percent of the total annual births in Napa County.
The Queen is the only hospital in the region with a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), which provides high-risk obstetric coverage around the clock. In 2017, 15 percent of the babies delivered at the Queen were born critically ill and required life-saving intervention.
Dushyant Oza, MD FAAP, Chief Neonatalogist and Director of Newborn Services at the Queen, described the impact of quick action, explaining that minutes and even seconds count in detecting abnormalities in a new baby, and urgent deployment of appropriate interventions is critical in reducing subsequent disabilities that can impact the rest of a child’s life.
He added that infants born prematurely, for example, are at increased risk for long-term problems that affect development and lifelong overall health, such as breathing issues or brain injury that may lead to cerebral palsy and seizures. He also stressed how important it is to keep these babies close to home whenever possible to facilitate bonding, which is an essential element of bringing a new baby into the world.
“This investment in future generations is extraordinary,” said Elaine John, President/CEO of Queen of the Valley Foundation, “and we are blessed to have NVV partnering with us to strengthen services for our tiniest and most vulnerable patients.”
“We are so pleased that the NVV has structured their grant to require 50 percent of the award contingent on our securing matching gifts of up to $500,000. This will help ensure that requisite funding is in place to complete this critically important project in a timely way,” John added.
The Queen is in the process of expanding the capacity of the NICU from six to 10 beds, and investing in state-of-the art incubators and other emerging technologies. Once the renovations have been completed, the pavilion will be renamed in honor of the NVV’s gift.
Supporting children’s health and education in the Napa Valley is the core charitable mission of the NVV, whose cumulative strategic giving to community nonprofits in these areas surpassed $185 million in 2018.
Each year, through the generosity of participating wineries, local businesses, corporate partners, supporting bidders, and volunteers, the NVV raises funds through Auction Napa Valley.
Since 1981 when the first Auction Napa Valley was held, the Queen has been a beneficiary of NVV giving. The NVV’s support of the Queen started with a $70,000 grant that over the years has grown to a total of $12.6 million.