Napa Valley Vintners ending Auction Napa Valley, will brainstorm what happens next

The organization will continue its charitable spending in 2021, spokesperson Wall confirmed. NVV will again draw from the Healthy Community Fund — the same reserves that funded this year’s round of grants, she said.

“We want everyone to rest assured we remain committed to the community, and that this is a good thing for Auction and for the community,” Wall said.

There had been talk “for years” about the auction’s “next phase,” according to Wall, who said the event’s first-time cancellation in 2020 provided NVV with a chance to pause and assess its next steps in its fundraising pursuits. Its board of directors will take the next year to brainstorm and innovate, she said, adding that no new platform had yet been decided upon.

The event — and its hallmark live auction — were host to blockbuster auction packages, featuring top-brand Napa Valley wines, often coupled with trips to world-famous winemaking regions or other vacation packages. At recent auctions, the goal was for each lot to raise $300,000 or more, according to Fritz Hatton, who has served as an auctioneer for the event almost every year since 1992.