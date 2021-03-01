Napa Valley's Duckhorn plans debut on New York Stock Exchange

The Duckhorn Portfolio intends to make its stock market debut in coming months, the St. Helena-based wine producer confirmed via press release Feb. 24.

The company has filed a registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), according to the press release – a key step toward making an initial public offering (IPO) of its stock on the New York Stock Exchange. News of the company’s intent to do so was first reported by Bloomberg in early February.

“The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined,” Duckhorn wrote in its press release. “Duckhorn intends to apply to list its common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol ‘NAPA.’”

The filing does not immediately make Duckhorn Portfolio a public company, but puts it on that path, Vice President of Consumer Marketing Belinda Weber confirmed in an email.

“We are excited about this milestone for our company,” Weber said, adding the company was unable to comment on details in light of SEC regulations that embargo public discussion of the stock ahead of its IPO.

