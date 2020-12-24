Napa Valley's Meadowood resort prepares for Glass Fire comeback

“Meadowood will not be able to rehire these employees until it can reopen the property or portions thereof,” he wrote.

Between 2015 and 2019, Meadowood generated nearly $20 million in tax revenues for the county. Most of this revenue will not return until the resort can reopen and rebuild, Pearson wrote.

A development agreement will expedite the repair, restoration and rehabilitation of the resort, he wrote. It will provide for the timing and phasing of replacement structures, along with the timing and phasing to reopen portions of the resort less impacted by fire.

Meadowood could temporarily have its clubhouse and other activities at The Napa Valley Reserve winery, which is part of Meadowood Estate and has the same owners. Such activities would not require new buildings, Pearson wrote.

The development agreement once negotiated with county staff, must go to the Planning Commission and then to the Board of Supervisors for approval.

“I think we are dealing with tough times and this is a tough one,” Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza said. “I know we’re trying to do the right thing by supporting those folks who want to do business in our community.”