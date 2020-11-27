Napa Valley's Miguel Luna named Viticulturalist of the Year

The Wine Enthusiast has named Miquel Luna was named Viticulturalist of the Year.

Luna, 38, was recognized not only for his exceptional work in viticulture but for his commitment to transitioning vineyards to herbicide-free environments.

“I care about the health of our employees and of the soil, the vines," he said. "It’s a great feeling to taste a beautiful wine that is the result of one’s hard work and focus, but to know the environment and people were respected and taken care of during the production of that wine makes it all the more meaningful,” Luna says.

Born in Mexico, Luna was 13 when he began working in vineyards in the Napa Valley. After graduating high school, Luna continued as a vineyard laborer. While working vineyards in the Stag’s Leap District, he met his future wife, Cassandra Grassi, who encouraged him to study wine and viticulture at Napa Valley College. While a student, he joined the Silverado Farming Company in 2009, and began working harvests as a viticultural technician for Dana Estates, Atelier Melka and Pahlmeyer among others.