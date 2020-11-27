Napa Valley's Miguel Luna named Viticulturalist of the Year

The Wine Enthusiast has named Miquel Luna was named Viticulturalist of the Year.
Luna, 38, was recognized not only for his exceptional work in viticulture but for his commitment to transitioning vineyards to herbicide-free environments.
“I care about the health of our employees and of the soil, the vines," he said. "It’s a great feeling to taste a beautiful wine that is the result of one’s hard work and focus, but to know the environment and people were respected and taken care of during the production of that wine makes it all the more meaningful,” Luna says.
Born in Mexico, Luna was 13 when he began working in vineyards in the Napa Valley. After graduating high school, Luna continued as a vineyard laborer. While working vineyards in the Stag’s Leap District, he met his future wife, Cassandra Grassi, who encouraged him to study wine and viticulture at Napa Valley College. While a student, he joined the Silverado Farming Company in 2009, and began working harvests as a viticultural technician for Dana Estates, Atelier Melka and Pahlmeyer among others.
He set his sights on attending U.C. Davis, a seemingly out-of-reach dream. Nonetheless, he preserved and with the encouragement and support of Silverado Farming Company, he earned his degree in viticulture and enology in 2014. After this, he headed to Bordeaux to work a stage at Chateau de Fieuzal.
Upon his return to the US, Luna continued working at Silverado Farming Company and was made partner in 2017.
Founded in 2001 by Pete Richmond, Arnulfo Solario and Stanley Zervas, Silverado Farming Company oversees farming for top Cabernet Sauvignon producers, including Dana Estates, Melka Wines, Vineyard 29, Lail Vineyards, Brand Napa Valley, Stag’s Leap, Vineyard 7 & 8, Round Pond and Bart and Daphne Araujo’s new Accendo Cellars.
The company donates one percent of its gross revenues through its foundation, One Percent for the Community annually, directing the money to underfunded grassroots nonprofits that focus on farmworker issues and with at-risk youth.
Luna and the Silverado Farming Company team oversee farming for more than 600 acres of vineyards across Napa’s top appellations, including Pritchard Hill, Oakville, Rutherford, Diamond Mountain, Spring Mountain and Howell Mountain.
“Since Miguel has joined us he has brought a clear understanding that is not just the quality of the work in the vineyard but the timing of the work that is of equal importance to improving quality,” says Richmond.
In addition to his vocation as a viticulturist, Luna joined forces with Richmond and winemaker Maayan Koschitzky (Atelier Melka) to found La Pelle, a Napa Valley-based winery.
Of Luna’s recent honor, Koschitzky says, “I met Miguel six years ago after joining Atelier Melka. Miguel was helping us in the cellar and slowly transitioned back to Silverado Farming as a partner. Miguel brings a very unique set of skills to the viticulture side. He is a winemaker in training and has a great palate. Miguel loves wine and farms the vineyards while thinking about winemaking. I enjoy working with him on the vineyard side and I am lucky to make wine with him. His diverse knowledge helps us in crafting unique expressions of the wines we are making.”
Luna is also recognized for his work as a mentor. Two of his mentees have graduated from UC Davis. “I mentor young Mexican men and women who want to pursue a career in enology or viticulture," he said. "It is important to have a degree in order to succeed, especially if you are a person of color. It’s my way of giving back to a valley that has given so much to me.”
WATCH NOW: FAIRWINDS ESTATE WINERY BURNS DOWN, FREEMONT FIREFIGHTERS SAVE FLAG
Most-read Napa County wine stories of 2019
These 10 Napa County wine stories garnered the most page views on the Napa Valley Register website and were most popular with our online readers in 2019.
June 1, 2019: Under a magenta-ceilinged banquet tent at the Meadowood Napa Valley resort near St. Helena, the paddles shot up and the prices c…
Jan. 10, 2019: Napa County has told the new The Prisoner winery to stop selling art, stop selling jellies and jams and stop offering food serv…
July 23, 2019: Wine retailer Gary Fisch signed a lease Monday to open Gary’s Wine & Marketplace at the former Dean & DeLuca space in s…
May 2, 2019: The Migliavacca Wine Company is no longer merely part in Napa Valley’s history. It has been officially revived by Katie Migliavac…
Barrel Auction 2019: Thousands enjoy wine, food and friends at restored Louis M. Martini Winery in St. Helena
May 31, 2019: Several thousand people attended the Barrel Auction as part of Auction Napa Valley at St. Helena’s restored historic Louis M. Ma…
Oct. 9, 2019: First an earthquake, then devastating wildfires – and now extended power shutoffs. Napa’s wine industry has averted disaster bef…
June 13, 2019: The Calistoga Planning Commission took up the debate of what does or does not constitute an “event” at a winery.
Jan. 24, 2019: The reasons for purchasing a Napa Valley vineyard and making wine abound, and every owner has a different story. For Kisha and …
May 30, 2019: When Mike Hirby first moved to the Napa Valley, he didn’t have a job and was living in a tent. The year was 2000, and although h…
Nov. 5, 2019: Napa’s history as winemaking region dates to the mid-19th century. There were hundreds of operational wineries in the area, thou…
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!