Napa Valley's OLE Health adds new physician in Calistoga

OLE Health has announced that it is adding four new medical providers and one new dentist across its clinics in Napa County, including Dr. Michelle Muñoz at Upvalley health centers in St. Helena and Calistoga.

Muñoz increases the number of providers from two to three, which should allow for approximately 20% more appointments, reducing the amount of time patients need to wait for available appointments. She is a board-certified family physician who is committed to providing culturally competent, compassionate care to a full spectrum of patients, including prenatal care.

Muñoz completed her medical education at University of Southern California, Keck School of Medicine. She went on to complete her residency training in Family Medicine at Ventura County Medical Center. Her areas of interest include diabetes care, prenatal care, and global health.

“As the only nonprofit health center in Napa County, we know that the community depends on us, so increasing our capacity and access for patients is a top priority,” said Alicia Hardy, Chief Executive Officer for OLE Health. “We are thrilled to expand our team in Napa and our ability to serve more of our community.”