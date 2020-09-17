Napa Valley's One Mind raises over $3 million at Music Festival for Brain Health

Amid the urgency of the COVID-19 pandemic, leading mental health and brain research non-profit One Mind raised over $3 million at its 26th Annual Music Festival for Brain Health on Sept. 12.
In addition, the One Mind Board of Directors announced that direct and leveraged funds added $30 million in 2020, bringing the 26-year cumulative total to nearly half a billion dollars since 1995.
Typically held over multiple days at the Staglin Family Vineyard in Rutherford, the festival has established itself as the country’s most significant annual brain health fundraising event, organizers said.
The all-day festival went virtual due to the pandemic and featured a scientific symposium with leading mental health researchers, followed by a streamed jazz concert performance by 10-time Grammy winner Arturo Sandoval.
One Mind leveraged an innovative partnership model with Landry’s restaurant group to replicate the traditional fine dining experience guests typically enjoy at the Staglin Family Vineyard. This year, guests joined from the virtual event from around the country, including from private viewing rooms at Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse, Mastro’s Steakhouse and Morton’s The Steakhouse participating locations.
“Brain health is more important than ever during this time when people are experiencing increased stress and anxiety triggered by the COVID crisis,” said festival co-founder Garen Staglin. “While we weren’t able to host the event in its traditional in person format this year, it was an incredible success nonetheless as we stayed connected, learned about the latest in brain health research and enjoyed great wine, food and music together virtually. We are committed, with the generosity and support of our sponsors and donors, to continue the dialogue, facilitate partnerships, and raise money and awareness. Together, we will find the causes and cures for brain illness.”
The day began with the free Scientific Symposium webinar and Q&A, where a highly engaged audience interacted with leaders in brain health. Moderated by Eric Nestler, MD, PhD, Director of the Mount Sinai Friedman Brain Institute, the symposium featured Victor Dzau, MD, President of the National Academy of Medicine, Michelle Craske, PhD, Director of UCLA’s Anxiety and Depression Research Center, plus One Mind’s 2020 Rising Star Award-recipients Gregory Fonzo, PhD and Kevin Beier, PhD discussing groundbreaking scientific discoveries in the brain health field.
The symposium also featured the announcement of the recipients of the inaugural One Mind Advocacy Awards, honoring outstanding leaders who empower people experiencing mental health challenges. Amit Paley, CEO of the Trevor Project, received the 2020 One Mind Champion Award, and Chantel Garrett, Founding Director of Strong 365, received the 2020 One Mind Gamechanger Award.
After the symposium, donors enjoyed a Wine & Jazz ‘Supper Club’ experience in person at the participating steakhouses, at home with a steakhouse take-out dinner kit, or with a bottle of Staglin Family Vineyard and other supporting vintner’s wine. The highlight of the day was the exclusive, private streaming web performance by ten-time GRAMMY® award-winner Arturo Sandoval and an ensemble band, which was enjoyed by all the Supper Club attendees and those who opted for the musical performance “a la carte”.
The day culminated in a Fund-A-Need that raised nearly $600,000 to support research to help ease our nation’s widespread post-traumatic stress and Heroes Health, a mental health support app for front-line healthcare workers. The momentum continued with a spontaneous $100,000 donation from an anonymous donor as well as the gifting of $300,000 to support a 2021 Rising Star Award to investigate eating disorders and compulsive behavior by One Mind Board Member Donna Friedman.
Donations to One Mind may be made online at onemind.org, or by sending a check made payable to One Mind, a 501 c (3) non-profit organization that sponsors the Music Festival. Mail donations to: P.O. Box 680, Rutherford, CA, 94573. The date for the 27th Music Festival for Brain Health has been set for Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021.
