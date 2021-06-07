Napa Valley's Schramsberg Vineyards promotes Jessica Koga to Winemaker

Napa Valley sparkling wine producer Schramsberg Vineyards has announced the promotion of Jessica Koga to the position of winemaker. Previously, Koga was the associate winemaker at Davies Vineyards, home of the Davies family’s red wines, since 2015.

“Jessica is an invaluable member of the Schramsberg team, and we’ve watched her grow and excel over the course of her career thus far,” said Principal Hugh Davies. “We’re thrilled to provide her this next opportunity, and to continue to see her positive impact on our vineyards and wines.”

Koga first came to Schramsberg in 2003 as a lab intern, and subsequently held the full-time position of enologist from 2004 to 2007. From 2007 to 2015, she gained varied experience working harvests at Cloudy Bay Vineyards in New Zealand and Bedell Cellars in New York, and held an associate winemaker role at Sonoma's Gundlach Bundschu Winery and an assistant winemaker role at Vineyard 29 in St. Helena.

With an in-depth knowledge of quality winemaking and vineyard and winery management, Koga returned to Davies Vineyards, where she managed red wine production as the associate winemaker. For the past six years she has informed key decisions about harvest, cellar crew management, tank and barrel management, and blending for Davies still wines, as well as finishing activities for Schramsberg’s sparkling wines.