Napa Valley's Staglin Family receives the SIRS President’s Award

The Schizophrenia International Research Society (SIRS) has named the Staglin Family the 2020 President’s Awardee.

During the 25 years since the Staglin family founded One Mind toward providing Healthy Brains for All, they have led in schizophrenia research and advocacy. From playing key roles in the development and funding of large research collaborations such as the North American Prodrome Longitudinal Study, and the upcoming Accelerating Medicines Partnership for Schizophrenia, to funding several Rising Star Awards in schizophrenia research, the Staglins have “electrified” the research community.

Their advocacy has helped to craft and pass several legislative acts to advance schizophrenia care throughout their home state of California and beyond.

The Staglin Family will receive the President’s Award at the 2021 International Congress of the Schizophrenia International Research Society in Toronto, Canada.

Garen Staglin is the co-founder and chairman of One Mind; Chairman of One Mind at Work; co-Chairman of the $10 Billion Healthy Brains Financing Initiative; co-founder and director emeritus of Bring Change 2 Mind; and public relations manager of Staglin Family Vineyard.