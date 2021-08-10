Napa Valley's V Foundation gala raises $12M for cancer research

The V Foundation raised more than $12 million during a full weekend of events in the Napa Valley, with proceeds supporting cutting edge immunotherapy research.
As part of their efforts, the V Foundation for Cancer Research has partnered with the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy (PICI) to co-fund up to four Parker Bridge Fellows grants for early career researchers. The goal is to empower the most ambitious early career researchers to pursue their boldest ideas to transform the immunotherapy landscape for cancer patients.
“The V Foundation is truly a source of inspiration and generosity,” said Chairwoman Julie Maples. “In the last two years, while we’ve continued to deal with the pandemic, we’ve raised nearly $16 million dollars through the generous support of our sponsors, donors and our gala auctions. Throughout it all we’ve held true to Jim Valvano’s legacy to ‘never give up’ as we continue to raise funds to support cancer research and programs.”
The 2021 Wine Celebration Aug. 4-7, was hosted by Duke University Head Men’s Basketball Coach Mike “Coach K” Krzyzewski, V Foundation Board Member and ESPN SportsCenter Anchor Sage Steele, and ESPN College Basketball Analyst Jay Bilas. From the gala dinner and live auction to the Answer for Cancer Symposium and ‘Rock the V’ party, the event hosted over 450 guests and featured CNN Commentator Paul Begala as a guest speaker.
The evening’s top lot reached $1 million for The Legend’s Last Legacy, Duke vs. UNC, featuring a once-in-a-lifetime weekend trip to join Duke’s Coach K for his final home game at Cameron Indoor stadium.
Since 1999, the V Foundation Wine Celebration has raised over $130 million to support the V Foundation and game-changing research. In its 28 years, the V Foundation has awarded more than $260 million in cancer research grants nationwide.
