Napa Valley's V Foundation gala raises $12M for cancer research

The V Foundation raised more than $12 million during a full weekend of events in the Napa Valley, with proceeds supporting cutting edge immunotherapy research.

As part of their efforts, the V Foundation for Cancer Research has partnered with the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy (PICI) to co-fund up to four Parker Bridge Fellows grants for early career researchers. The goal is to empower the most ambitious early career researchers to pursue their boldest ideas to transform the immunotherapy landscape for cancer patients.

“The V Foundation is truly a source of inspiration and generosity,” said Chairwoman Julie Maples. “In the last two years, while we’ve continued to deal with the pandemic, we’ve raised nearly $16 million dollars through the generous support of our sponsors, donors and our gala auctions. Throughout it all we’ve held true to Jim Valvano’s legacy to ‘never give up’ as we continue to raise funds to support cancer research and programs.”