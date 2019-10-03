Napa Vision 2050, in support of its mission to protect and preserve the land and environment of Napa County for agriculture, ranching and residents, is presenting a classroom and in-the-field seminar, Saturday, Nov. 2, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Enchanted Hills—Lighthouse for the Blind, 3410 Mt. Veeder Road, Napa.
The full-day intensive will be facilitated by nationally recognized expert in regenerative agriculture and holistic land management, and master verifier, Spencer Smith of the Savory Institute, and the Jefferson Center. The seminar will provide an overview of holistic management and regenerative ag practices with a focus on fire fuels reduction and maintaining healthy forests and grasslands.
Carefully managed domestic herds mimic the behaviors of the ancient herds of the immense grasslands that once covered much of the landmass of this planet. “We can recreate that synergy by intelligently managing domestic herds to achieve similar results – carbon and rainfall retained by the soil, fire fuels converted to natural fertilizer building a healthy forest and forest canopy. This de-escalates climate change, increases watershed resilience and reduces the risk of out of control wildfires,” said Charlotte Williams, Napa Vision 2050 president. “We encourage participation by any land managers and owners, farmers, ranchers and those interested in the subject.”
The cost for the seminar is $125 per person and includes: 3-plus hours of classroom instruction, 3-plus hours of field instruction. In addition, breakfast, snacks, beverages, and a full sit-down lunch. (Gluten free option is available) Participation is limited to 30 attendees. Sturdy shoes are required.
To register, please go to napavision2050.org and use the DONATE button and note “HM Seminar” when paying via PayPal or credit card. You will be contacted by phone to confirm. Registration by check is available. Mail to: Napa Vision 2050 P.O. Box 3485, Yountville, CA 94599.