NapaCART volunteers rescue and care for animals during wildfires

As the wildfires have burned across northeastern Napa County, the Napa Community Animal Response Team mobilized to rescue scores of animals from properties in harm’s way.
During the past two weeks, NapaCART and its partners have sheltered 128 horses, 62 goats, pigs, cattle, and sheep, and sent out field teams to provide home care and welfare checks for numerous animals of all types including cats, poultry, alpacas, goats, and pigs who had to be left behind in evacuated zones.
Several burned animals were also referred to the UC Davis Veterinary Medical Teaching Hospital by NapaCART.
NapaCART was activated by the Napa County Sheriff’s Office in partnership with Napa County Animal Services around noon on Aug. 17. NapaCART’s Animal Search and Rescue branch set up their staging center at the Napa Valley Horsemen’s Association. NapaCART’s Shelter Division set up at pre-arranged horse shelter sites at Valley Brook Equestrian Center and Napa Valley Horsemen’s Association. When goats and sheep started to arrive, NapaCART’s partners, Ag4Youth, opened their livestock pens at a third shelter site.
“What strikes me most about this disaster is its complexity,” said Dr. Claudia Sonder, DVM, NapaCART’s president. “We experienced a fast-moving fire triggering massive evacuations, in the face of COVID-19 with the potential for additional red flag fire conditions. To evacuate hundreds of large animals into shelters required all hands on deck – and the community stepped up to make it happen.”
Efforts in Angwin & Calistoga
Before the evacuation order for Angwin was issued Aug. 19, Sonder called some of her clients there and NapaCART rendezvoused with them in the large parking lot of the Angwin grocery store, to assist in shuttling the animals out. NapaCART also assisted with animal evacuation in Pope Valley.
“There was very little time to get those animals out. We don’t do anything without the permission of law enforcement. We don’t go into fire or hot zones, anywhere it’s not safe,” said Saanen Kerson, NapaCART public information officer. “But before the mandatory evacuation order, we were able to work there all day and made a lot of progress.”
NapaCART also fielded calls from residents in Angwin, asking for advice about what to do if they couldn’t bring their animals down.
“Those are really sensitive situations. The great part about Angwin is it’s a tight-knit community so in many cases people were able to find neighbors or others who could shelter those animals,” Kerson said.
The organization also works with Sunrise Horse Rescue at their new location in Calistoga, where a lot of trailers and other types of equipment is staged.
Animal evacuation education
NapaCART’s mission is to educate the public on the animal component of disaster preparedness, response, and recovery; to assist emergency services in sheltering, evacuating, and caring of animals during a disaster, and to train first responders, veterinary professionals and community volunteers in animals rescue and trauma care.
The human-animal bond is so strong. If people don’t have a plan for their animals, or anywhere to take them, often they will not comply with evacuation orders, Kerson said.
“It wasn’t too long ago we weren’t seeing these types of events year after year, and people weren’t’ thinking this way. But now it’s an education process on all levels, from private citizens to local and county government, law enforcement, Cal Fire, to make all those connections,” she said. “Helping people learn how to plan for evacuation for both companion and large animals has really helped a lot, and we’re definitely seeing a lot of progress.
The pandemic has changed NapaCART’s training procedures, so most of it is now done online.
“Community-wide it’s really great to see how much the county embraces this effort. Napa County has always taken a very proactive approach to realizing that animals are such an important piece of a disaster response,” Kerson said.
To learn more about NapaCART, visit NapaCART on Facebook at www.facebook.com/napacart/ or at www,napacart.org
People who are interested in helping at NapaCART’s shelters may sign up at: http://volunteersignup.org/LR7LY
