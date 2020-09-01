NapaCART volunteers rescue and care for animals during wildfires

Efforts in Angwin & Calistoga

Before the evacuation order for Angwin was issued Aug. 19, Sonder called some of her clients there and NapaCART rendezvoused with them in the large parking lot of the Angwin grocery store, to assist in shuttling the animals out. NapaCART also assisted with animal evacuation in Pope Valley.

“There was very little time to get those animals out. We don’t do anything without the permission of law enforcement. We don’t go into fire or hot zones, anywhere it’s not safe,” said Saanen Kerson, NapaCART public information officer. “But before the mandatory evacuation order, we were able to work there all day and made a lot of progress.”

NapaCART also fielded calls from residents in Angwin, asking for advice about what to do if they couldn’t bring their animals down.

“Those are really sensitive situations. The great part about Angwin is it’s a tight-knit community so in many cases people were able to find neighbors or others who could shelter those animals,” Kerson said.

The organization also works with Sunrise Horse Rescue at their new location in Calistoga, where a lot of trailers and other types of equipment is staged.

Animal evacuation education