Napans host 'bear hunts' during COVID-19 quarantine

“If we all use the same hashtag #NapaBearHunt, then everyone can join in on the fun by seeing photos of bears from all over our community,” she said.

Why a bear hunt?

“In a time when we really can’t be physically connected,” a bear hunt “gives everyone a chance to do that while maintaining that social distance that is so crucial right now,” said French.

It seems to be working, because more and more bears are taking up residence in Napa windows.

Des Jardins, owner of Napa Treehouse Preschool & Daycare on Maplewood Avenue near Lincoln Avenue, said she read about the bear hunt on social media and wanted to join the fun.

“I thought it was such a wonderful idea for the kids around town,” said Des Jardins. The shelter-at-home order means that all group activities, birthday parties and other gatherings are now cancelled.

“It’s just a gesture to say even though we’re at home we’re still connected,” said Des Jardins.

Because her day care is on the second floor, Des Jardin’s bear is posted outside on a porch railing. When it rains “we’re probably going to put a little raincoat on him or put out an umbrella” to protect her bear from the elements.