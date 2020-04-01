Napa's Last Bottle Wines' online wine sale starts Thursday

Napa-based Last Bottle Wines will hold its largest-ever online, two-day “Marathon Madness” wine sale beginning at 9 a.m. Thursday, April 2 and will donate $1 for each order to the Napa Food Bank and Napa Valley Community Foundation. Some 700 different wines will be sold.
Stefan Blicker, co-owner of Last Bottle Wines, estimates the donations will be in the range of $30,000.
“This marathon will be the most outrageous yet,” said co-owner Cory Wagner. “I’ve been preparing for months and we’ve got some of the most compelling wines and incredible pricing our customers have ever seen for this one. Plus, a special ‘Hour of Power,’ as we call it, from 1-2 p.m. on Thursday, April 2, will feature some very rare Burgundy and Bordeaux, among other highly coveted bottlings.”
The annual sale, held two or three times a year, attracts thousands of customers across the country.
“Our servers are ready,” said Blicker, “and our customers have been asking for it, especially during this time of hunkering down at home. For two days we’re offering uber-bargains on daily drinkers, Grand Cru Burgundy, Rosé, Pinot Noirs, California Chardonnays, Barolos, Napa Cabernet, Bordeaux and more – there’s truly something for everyone.”
Highlights from Last Bottle’s Holiday Marathon in December 2019 include:
You have free articles remaining.
- 58,000 bottles sold over 48 hours
- 47,000-plus users
- Least expensive wine sold: $9
- Most expensive: $3,000
- More than 136,000 unique sessions, averaging 16 minutes per session, totaling 2.175 million minutes or an aggregate total of 4.15 years
- More than 29,000 orders with 700-plus different wines offered over two days.
All orders placed during this sale include ground shipping (lower 48), regardless of quantity purchased. More information on the sale details can be found at lastbottlewines.com/marathon.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!