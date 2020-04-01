Napa's Last Bottle Wines' online wine sale starts Thursday

Napa-based Last Bottle Wines will hold its largest-ever online, two-day “Marathon Madness” wine sale beginning at 9 a.m. Thursday, April 2 and will donate $1 for each order to the Napa Food Bank and Napa Valley Community Foundation. Some 700 different wines will be sold.

Stefan Blicker, co-owner of Last Bottle Wines, estimates the donations will be in the range of $30,000.

“This marathon will be the most outrageous yet,” said co-owner Cory Wagner. “I’ve been preparing for months and we’ve got some of the most compelling wines and incredible pricing our customers have ever seen for this one. Plus, a special ‘Hour of Power,’ as we call it, from 1-2 p.m. on Thursday, April 2, will feature some very rare Burgundy and Bordeaux, among other highly coveted bottlings.”

The annual sale, held two or three times a year, attracts thousands of customers across the country.

“Our servers are ready,” said Blicker, “and our customers have been asking for it, especially during this time of hunkering down at home. For two days we’re offering uber-bargains on daily drinkers, Grand Cru Burgundy, Rosé, Pinot Noirs, California Chardonnays, Barolos, Napa Cabernet, Bordeaux and more – there’s truly something for everyone.”