Napa's LGBTQ Connection expands into American Canyon

Riley came to Voices after some personal struggles, and began volunteering her time, Posadas said.

“We helped get her (a place to stay) in Napa, and she was volunteering with us, and asked why there was no LGBTQ programs – where was the community in Napa County?” he said. “And she kept pushing because the youth needed it. We supported her to lead it, and we started the first group of its kind for LGBTQ youth in Napa County history.”

They didn’t know how it would be received at first, Posadas said.

“We didn’t know if anyone would actually come. But we had 50 youth in our first year come and create community with us,” he said. “So we started thinking beyond youth. We gathered community together and started dreaming bigger and the program we started for youth has become a model for California.”

LGBTQ Connection is expanding into American Canyon with help from the Upswing Fund whose officials have recognized “the extra stress and need caused by (the pandemic) and the harm being caused especially for youth, so it seeks to support youths of LGBTQ and of color."