Napa's Sen. Bill Dodd to co-host tele-town hall Thursday

Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, will co-host a tele-town hall at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 18, with California Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara on resources for small business and the community in an era of increasing wildfire risk and the coronavirus pandemic.
Sen. Dodd and Commissioner Lara will provide updates about the two challenges and the state’s response. Panelists will discuss state and federal resources, as well as wildfire prevention strategies as peak wildfire season approaches. Questions from listeners will be submitted via email.
Other panelists include Bianca Blomquist, state policy and engagement manager for Small Business Majority and Caerleon Safford, Sonoma County fire inspector.
To attend, dial 844-767-5679, enter access code 5878032 and follow the prompts. RSVP and email questions to crb@insurance.ca.gov. Write “Sen. Dodd” in the subject line.
