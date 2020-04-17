Napa's St. Joseph Health Medical Group hosts drive-thru screening clinic

The offices of St. Joseph Health Medical Group physicians and providers remain open. But by separating patients who might have the virus from those who need to be seen inside a doctor’s office, it helps protect everyone, he said.

In his own medical practice, “we have a very large proportion of patients who are elderly” and in that high-risk category, noted Laband. “By seeing potentially infectious patients outside the office there is less of a chance (others) would get exposed in our office.”

“Keeping patients who are symptomatic isolated helps protect the community from the virus,” he said.

The “clinic” is by appointment only for existing St. Joseph Health Medical Group patients. It’s not open to the general public.

On weekdays from 1 to 4 p.m. it is staffed by doctors and other staff from the medical group. “It’s a group effort,” said Laband.

A number of physicians and health care workers from that group are seeing fewer patients than normal due to the cancellations and postponements of many elective and non-emergency procedures because of COVID-19.

Since it “opened” about three weeks ago, some 30 to 50 patients have been seen at the clinic, Laband estimated.

Due to patient confidentially, he could not say what they were seeing the doctor for. However, if the patient shows signs of any kind of virus or communicable disease, “We’re very explicit with our instructions. We tell them they need to stay home and self-isolate,” said Laband.

