National Latino Heritage Month recognized in Calistoga

The City of Calistoga is honoring National Latino Heritage Month by displaying the Flag of Mexico on the City’s ceremonial flag pole from Sep 23 to Oct. 15.

National Latino Heritage Month recognizes the contributions and influence of Hispanic Americans to the history, culture, and achievements of the U.S.

At the Sept. 15 City Council meeting, Mayor Chris Canning read the proclamation announcing the recognition, and Councilmember Irais Lopez-Ortega requested the Flag of Mexico be displayed on the City’s Ceremonial Flag Pole.

The month is annually celebrated valley-wide with proclamations and many activities, but this year's activities are to coincide with the County Health Director’s requirements for reduction of COVID-19 cases.

While Latino Heritage month recognizes many Central and South American countries, the Mexican flag is used to represent all Latin American countries. Lopez-Ortega said representing all the countries would require about 33 different flags. She also said the Mexican Flag represents many residents in the Latinx community in Calistoga, and “Maybe in the future something could be arranged,” but for now the flag will serve to acknowledge all countries under this umbrella.