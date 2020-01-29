More than 200 supporters of the Calistoga Native Daughters of the Golden West (NDGW Parlor 145) and the Calistoga Native Sons of the Golden West (NSGW Parlor 86) turned out for the 39th annual All-You-Can-Eat Crabfeed Jan. 25.
The sold-out event took place for the first time at the Boys & Girls Club of Calistoga, where guests dined on about 900 pounds of crab, and vied for a variety of rare auction lots of variety of hard-to-get small vineyard wines wine and other Napa Valley treasures.
A hand-made quilt went for $2,000, said recent past NSGW of Calistoga President Dick Kuykendall.
“The live and silent auctions went very well,” he said.
New NSGW of Calistoga James King was sworn in on Tuesday.
Native Sons of the Golden West began in 1875 and Native Daughters of the Golden West was established in 1886. They are non-profit organizations made up of those born in California who are dedicated to the preservation and documentation of the state’s history.
All the money collected through any of both organizations' events goes right back into the community, benefiting scholarships for Calistoga students, local youth activities, cleft palate research, as well as historic preservation efforts in California.
Since 1875, the Native Sons of the Golden West has also purchased and restored many historic structures and donated them to the state of California for use as historic parks, including the Old Bale Grist Mill.