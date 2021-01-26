New apartment complex proposed for Grant Street

A new housing development proposed on Grant Street would provide “live work” units to accommodate joint residential occupancy and work activity, along with affordable housing.

The proposal is for 50 apartments on almost two acres at 1408, 1410 and 1506 Grant Street, with 10 of the live work units, and eight affordable units. The live work units are intended to accommodate joint residential occupancy and work activity, which would provide an opportunity for independently-owned businesses, according to the application.

The project comes before the planning commission Jan. 27.

The developer, DeNova Homes, Inc., is also seeking flexibility in the application to be able to convert the apartments to condominiums at a later date. Should that happen, the developer or future owner would revisit the affordable housing program.

Plans for the complex consists of six 3-story buildings separated by walkways, an interior street, common open space, and landscaped areas. The 10 live-work units would be housed in the two buildings that front Grant Street. The remaining forty units are designed as stacked-flats located in the four interior buildings.

The development would be served by a loop road accessed from Grant Street.