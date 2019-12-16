{{featured_button_text}}
Calistoga billboard

A new billboard greets visitors coming into Calistoga on Highway 29.

 CYNTHIA SWEENEY, WEEKLY CALISTOGAN

Attention, visitors to Calistoga: You can still relax here, we've just updated our welcome message. 

The "Relax, you're in Calistoga" billboard on Highway 29 at the entrance to town has been replaced with an updated image and information about the Calistoga Welcome Center. 

The previous billboard had been in place since 2016.

There were several collaborators on the new billboard, according to Calistoga Chamber of Commerce Director Troy Campbell. The concept came from the Chamber. The artwork was designed by 46 Mile as part of a larger branding project, and then expanded into the billboard by Elke Barter Design.

"The look of the billboard is part of a new branding initiative by the Chamber. The inspiration comes from vintage Pan Am, TWA and WPA National Park travel posters. The idea is it plays on the long history of Calistoga as a destination with modern twists," Campbell said. 

The Chamber has held an annual agreement with the owner since 2013. The billboard is funded by the Tourism Improvement District. 

“Since this is one of the first things residents and visitors see as they enter town, we wanted it to feel welcoming, cheerful and bright – a true reflection of Calistoga. We also wanted the billboard to act like a big illustration that related to the surrounding environment rather than as a simple  advertisement,” Campbell said. 

You can reach Cynthia Sweeney at 942-4035 or csweeney@weeklycalistogan.com.

The Weekly Calistogan Editor

Cynthia Sweeney has been editor of The Weekly Calistogan since July, 2018. Previously, she was a reporter for the St. Helena Star, and North Bay Business Journal. She also spent a significant amount of time freelancing in Hawaii.